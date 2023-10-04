EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQGPF. TD Securities raised their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on EQB from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

EQB Trading Down 4.1 %

EQB Company Profile

OTCMKTS:EQGPF traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.84. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. EQB has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

