Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 1,680,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,183. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

