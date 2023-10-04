Community Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX accounts for 2.6% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE SNX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.20. 56,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,561. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,781.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,483,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,332,766 shares of company stock valued at $220,655,786. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

