BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 75,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 194,759 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 101,005 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

