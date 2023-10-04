BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BOE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,929. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,026,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,083 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

