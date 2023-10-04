BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance
Shares of BME traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 18,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $45.50.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
