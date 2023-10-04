BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of BME traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 18,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

