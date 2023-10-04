Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,521 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,194.67.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $29.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,040.15. 70,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,095.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,815.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

