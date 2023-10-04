MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6,042.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,620. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

