Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Makes New $779,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

DG traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. 968,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.78. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

