Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,718. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

