Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International
In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $80,728,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
