Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Update

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $80,728,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,562. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

