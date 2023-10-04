Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EFR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.