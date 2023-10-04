Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 14.32. 19,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 15.18 and a 200 day moving average of 15.24. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.91 and a 1 year high of 17.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

