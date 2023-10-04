Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes $14.21 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 178,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned about 0.17% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. 1,457,133 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

