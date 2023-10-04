Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Lowered to $455.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $505.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,533. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $388.10 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.