Evensky & Katz LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHF traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. 1,255,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,675. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

