Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $12.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after buying an additional 139,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 60,077 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

