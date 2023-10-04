Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $12.51.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.