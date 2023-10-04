Financial Services Advisory Inc Purchases 1,332 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after buying an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 9,938,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,173,000 after buying an additional 3,468,879 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,139,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.