Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 20.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,990. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

