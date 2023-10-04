Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $39.50 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,371 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000.

VOO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.29. 1,658,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,950. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

