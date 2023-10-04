AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 93,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 30.3% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 328,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 228,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

T opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

