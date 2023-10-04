Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

