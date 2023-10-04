Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BTT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $259,000.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.