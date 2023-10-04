Evensky & Katz LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,290. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

