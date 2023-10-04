Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,449,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 232,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,164,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 616,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. 166,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.