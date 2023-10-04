Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Boosted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equifax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Up 0.0 %

EFX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.70. 213,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

