Kaye Capital Management Sells 1,381 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kaye Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.45. 458,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,721. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

