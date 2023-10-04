Community Capital Management LLC Invests $616,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,176 shares of company stock worth $25,440,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $186.70. 564,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

