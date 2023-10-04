BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Raised by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,915,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

BLK stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $632.39. 204,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,902. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $688.25 and its 200-day moving average is $681.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

