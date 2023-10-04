Allen Capital Group LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,606. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

