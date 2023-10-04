Allen Capital Group LLC Acquires 27,242 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 165,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 614,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,981. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

