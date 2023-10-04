The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $79.10. 4,524,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,138,814. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

