Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Shares of COST traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $568.78. 427,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

