Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. 314,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,942. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

