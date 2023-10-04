Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

LIN stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.93. 497,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,859. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.22 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.76 and a 200-day moving average of $370.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

