Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,348,972 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

