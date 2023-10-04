Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 5.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,607. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

