Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $511.33. 304,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,081 shares of company stock valued at $20,551,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

