SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $168.65. 2,699,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

