The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $304.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.32.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

