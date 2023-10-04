Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.83. 333,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

