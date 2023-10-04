5,377 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,188,927 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.38. 432,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.74. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

