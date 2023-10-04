Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 45,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 498,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. 1,319,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.59 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

