American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

AXP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $145.01. The company had a trading volume of 248,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

