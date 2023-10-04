Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.32. 105,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

