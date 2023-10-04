iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $188,493,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,476,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,778,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

