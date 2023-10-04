Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

