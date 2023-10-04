Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JLS traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 1,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 256.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.