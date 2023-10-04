Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. 18,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingles Markets

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,918,156 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.