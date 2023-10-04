John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 12,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,266. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.