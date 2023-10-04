John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 12,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,266. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.